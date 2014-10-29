(Adds company forecast) Oct 29 (Reuters)- Yahoo Japan Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 203.27 198.04 305.97 - 307.97 (+2.6 pct) (+1.7 - +2.4 pct) Operating 94.80 98.82 140.00 - 142.10 (-4.1 pct) (-5.8 - -4.4 pct) Pretax 104.91 104.47 (+0.4 pct) Net 66.62 65.25 (+2.1 pct) EPS Basic 11.70 yen 11.35 yen EPS Diluted 11.70 yen 11.34 yen Ann Div 4.43 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 4.43 yen NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.