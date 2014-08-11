(Adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Gaiax Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.02 1.88 4.10 (+7.2 pct) (-2.7 pct) (+4.0 pct) Operating loss 47 mln loss 12 mln 30 mln - 130 mln Recurring loss 14 mln loss 7 mln 20 mln - 120 mln Net loss 21 mln loss 11 mln 0 mln - 100 mln EPS loss 4.63 yen loss 3.78 yen 0.00 yen - 21.48 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Gaiax Co Ltd is involved in Internet communications.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.