(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 14 (Reuters)- Twinbird Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 11 months and Year to NEXT 3 days ended Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 13.20 10.92 14.00 6.70 (+6.1 pct) (+12.9 pct) Operating 179 mln 381 mln 850 mln 250 mln (+373.9 pct) (+45.6 pct) Recurring 486 mln 354 mln 750 mln 200 mln (+54.0 pct) (+38.6 pct) Net 302 mln 253 mln 400 mln 120 mln (+32.3 pct) (+43.6 pct) EPS 34.66 yen 29.00 yen 45.85 yen 13.75 yen Ann Div 7.00 yen 5.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q2 Div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen 3.00 yen -Q4 Div 4.50 yen 2.50 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - Twinbird Co Ltd produces consumer electronics, health-care products, and outdoor products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.