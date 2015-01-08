(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 8 (Reuters)- Uny Group Holdings Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2014 Nov 20, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 746.12 755.14 1.02 trln (-0.6 pct) Operating 14.12 17.30 22.10 (-33.1 pct) Recurring 13.89 16.55 21.50 (-33.1 pct) Net 4.36 5.51 5.40 (-81.0 pct) EPS 18.97 yen 23.78 yen 23.47 yen Ann Div 24.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q4 div 12.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Uny Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is a major supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.