UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 14 (Reuters)- Welcia Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2015 Aug 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 191.99 360.80 457.70 226.70 (+7.9 pct) Operating 6.00 14.21 15.70 7.38 (+12.7 pct) Recurring 6.61 14.97 16.65 7.83 (+8.4 pct) Net 3.60 7.84 9.00 4.43 (+2.2 pct) EPS 81.73 yen 190.53 yen 198.09 yen 97.51 yen EPS Diluted 81.67 yen 190.52 yen Ann Div 19.00 yen 65.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 32.50 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 19.00 yen 32.50 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.