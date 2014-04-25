(Adds figures in table) Apr 25 (Reuters)- A&T Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31,2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.32 mln 2.33 mln 9.30 mln (-0.3 pct) (+15.2 pct) (+0.9 pct) Operating 405 mln 211 mln 700 mln (91.9 pct) (-2.3 pct) (-5.8 pct) Recurring 399 mln 206 mln 670 mln (93.7 pct) (-2.2 pct) (-6.5 pct) Net 260 mln 144 mln 400 mln (81.0 pct) (+5.5 pct) (-15.1 pct) EPS 41.70 yen 23.04 yen 63.93 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen 16.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 16.00 yen 16.00 yen NOTE - A&T Corp engages in development and production of clinical reagents and testing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.