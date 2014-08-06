(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 6 (Reuters)- PGM Holdings KK CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 15 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 35.55 36.14 93.20 (-1.6 pct) (+4.3 pct) Operating 3.83 4.28 11.10 (-10.5 pct) (+47.8 pct) Recurring 2.51 2.98 8.40 (-15.8 pct) (+59.4 pct) Net 750 mln 2.22 3.00 (-66.2 pct) (+138.7 pct) EPS 6.33 yen 18.75 yen 25.31 yen EPS Diluted 6.33 yen 18.74 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - PGM Holdings KK is a golf course operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .