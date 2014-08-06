UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 6 (Reuters)- PGM Holdings KK CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 15 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 35.55 36.14 93.20 (-1.6 pct) (+4.3 pct) Operating 3.83 4.28 11.10 (-10.5 pct) (+47.8 pct) Recurring 2.51 2.98 8.40 (-15.8 pct) (+59.4 pct) Net 750 mln 2.22 3.00 (-66.2 pct) (+138.7 pct) EPS 6.33 yen 18.75 yen 25.31 yen EPS Diluted 6.33 yen 18.74 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - PGM Holdings KK is a golf course operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources