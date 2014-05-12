(Adds H1 company forecast) May 9 (Reuters)- Joyfull Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST CONPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 14.43 14.25 60.02 28.61 (+1.3 pct) (-1.6 pct) (+3.4 pct) (+1.6 pct) Operating 556 mln 650 mln 2.17 600 mln (-14.4 pct) (-12.5 pct) (-17.8 pct) (-44.0 pct) Recurring 585 mln 651 mln 2.20 610 mln (-10.2 pct) (-10.6 pct) (-17.3 pct) (-43.2 pct) Net 322 mln 389 mln 1.00 300 mln (-17.1 pct) (-1.5 pct) (-27.2 pct) (-50.7 pct) EPS 10.98 yen 13.25 yen 34.00 yen 10.20 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Joyfull Co Ltd is a restaurant chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.