(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 553.66 599.46 760.00 350.00 (+20.9 pct) Operating 61.35 67.24 86.00 36.50 (+13.0 pct) Recurring 65.53 67.91 80.00 34.50 (+4.5 pct) Net 32.73 38.22 44.00 17.00 (-11.4 pct) EPS 54.33 yen 64.10 yen 73.24 yen 28.30 yen EPS Diluted 54.25 yen 62.40 yen Ann Div 38.00 yen 14.80 yen -Q2 Div 19.00 yen 18.00 yen 7.40 yen -Q4 Div 6.40 yen 20.00 yen 7.40 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins and paper daipers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.