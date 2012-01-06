Jan 6 (Reuters) -
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
3.55 trln 3.83 trln 4.78 trln
(-7.2 pct)
Operating 216.22 175.75 286.00
(+23.0 pct)
Recurring 217.25 176.19 284.00
(+23.3 pct) Net
83.66 90.22 127.00
(-7.3 pct) EPS
Y94.69 Y101.56 Y143.75
NOTE - Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company
formed on Sept. 1, 2005, through the union of retailers
Ito-Yokado Co. and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and restaurant chain
operator Denny's Japan Co
