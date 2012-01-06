Jan 6 (Reuters) -

SEVEN & I HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

3.55 trln 3.83 trln 4.78 trln

(-7.2 pct) Operating 216.22 175.75 286.00

(+23.0 pct) Recurring 217.25 176.19 284.00

(+23.3 pct) Net

83.66 90.22 127.00

(-7.3 pct) EPS

Y94.69 Y101.56 Y143.75

NOTE - Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company formed on Sept. 1, 2005, through the union of retailers Ito-Yokado Co. and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and restaurant chain operator Denny's Japan Co

