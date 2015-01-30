BRIEF-Mattel says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln vs $9.7 mln in 2015
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Jan 30 (Reuters) - TDK Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual Div 90.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 40.00 yen -Q4 Div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - TDK Corpis a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is facing strong pushback from investors to price an offering of 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA at around 25 reais ($8.08) each, well below the price tag initially suggested, two people familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
* Alphabet Inc's Youtube says launching YouTube TV in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2p1DdEM Further company coverage: