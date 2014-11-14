Nov 14 (Reuters)-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 247.95 115.45
(+114.8 pct) (+6.5 pct)
Operating 236.99 106.40
(+122.7 pct) (+6.5 pct)
Recurring 230.41 99.68
(+131.2 pct) (+7.7 pct)
Net 230.90 99.33
(+132.5 pct) (+7.1 pct)
EPS 16.30 yen 6.38 yen
Ann Div 16.00 yen 18.00 yen
-Q2 div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen
-Q4 div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
