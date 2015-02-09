(Adds company forecast) Adds company forecast - Feb 6 (Reuters)- Creo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 8.15 8.06 11.50 - 12.50 (+1.1 pct) (+0.7 pct) (+1.0 - +9.8 pct) Operating 116 mln 225 mln (-48.3 pct) (+76.8 pct) Recurring 134 mln 229 mln 300 mln - 400 mln (-41.4 pct) (+74.5 pct) (+9.2 - +45.6 pct) Net loss 35 mln 85 mln 200 mln - 300 mln (+73.1 pct) (+354.0 - +580.9 pct) EPS loss 4.12 yen 9.85 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Creo Co Ltd is a custom computer software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.