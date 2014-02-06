(Corrects accounting periof to "3 Months to Dec 31, 2013" from "6 Months to Mar 31, 2014") Feb 6 (Reuters) - Axel Mark Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 Months to 3 Months to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 866 mln 842 mln Operating 27 mln loss 6 mln Recurring 26 mln loss 8 mln Net 18 mln loss 8 mln EPS 4.30 yen loss 1.83 yen NOTE - Axel Mark Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.