Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects accounting periof to "3 Months to Dec 31, 2013" from "6 Months to Mar 31, 2014") Feb 6 (Reuters) - Axel Mark Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 Months to 3 Months to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 866 mln 842 mln Operating 27 mln loss 6 mln Recurring 26 mln loss 8 mln Net 18 mln loss 8 mln EPS 4.30 yen loss 1.83 yen NOTE - Axel Mark Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)