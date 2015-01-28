(Changes second Revenues to Net Revenues) Jan 28 (Reuters)- The Imamura Securities Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 2.54 3.17 (-21.0 pct) Net Revenues 2.53 Operating 715 mln 751 mln (-52.0 pct) Recurring 712 mln 747 mln (-52.6 pct) Net 437 mln 449 mln (-47.2 pct) EPS 206.77 yen 200.36 yen Ann Div 7.50 yen 7.50 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 7.50 yen 7.50 yen NOTE - The Imamura Securities Co., Ltd. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.