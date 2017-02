Feb 9 (Reuters) -

SUMITOMO REALTY

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 497.54 571.47 680.00

(-12.9 pct) Operating 108.10 104.55 146.00

(+3.4 pct) Recurring 79.32 80.75 107.00

(-1.8 pct) Net

38.76 44.38 53.00

(-12.7 pct) EPS

Y81.75 Y93.59 Y111.77 Diluted Y72.73 Y82.37 EPS Annual div Y20.00

NOTE - Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd is a major real estate developer

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8830.TK1.