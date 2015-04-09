(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 9 (Reuters)- Yonekyu Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 13 months to NEXT Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 155.08 144.15 170.00 75.00 (+7.6 pct) (+1.3 pct) (+0.4 pct) Operating 5.24 1.99 4.70 2.00 (+163.4 pct) (+310.3 pct) (-12.5 pct) Recurring 5.88 1.84 4.80 2.00 (+219.9 pct) (+469.9 pct) (-10.1 pct) Net 4.01 896 mln 2.60 1.20 (+347.4 pct) (-21.5 pct) EPS 158.10 yen 35.33 yen 102.48 yen 47.30 yen Ann Div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen 68.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL 50.00 yen -Q4 Div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen 18.00 yen NOTE - Yonekyu Corp is a meat packer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.