Feb 4 (Reuters) -
Bank of Yokohama Ltd
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual Div 13.00 yen 11.00 yen
-Q2 Div 5.50 yen 5.50 yen
-Q4 Div 7.50 yen 5.50 yen
NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltdis a major regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006
allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.