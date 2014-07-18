(Adds company forecast) Jul 18 (Reuters)- Vector Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 433 mln 541 mln 900 mln (-19.9 pct) (-4.7 pct) (-19.3 pct) Operating loss 30 mln loss 70 mln loss 48 mln Recurring loss 30 mln loss 70 mln loss 48 mln Net loss 31 mln loss 57 mln loss 49 mln EPS loss 2.28 yen loss 4.15 yen loss 3.56 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for downloading software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .