Apr 30 (Reuters)- Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 528.73 520.66 2.29 trln (+1.5 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+1.6 pct) Operating 30.05 24.15 140.00 (+24.4 pct) (-4.6 pct) (-2.0 pct) Recurring 28.60 23.49 122.00 (+21.7 pct) (+22.3 pct) (-7.7 pct) Net 11.10 54.31 49.00 (-79.6 pct) (-42.8 pct) EPS 11.95 yen 56.51 yen 52.70 yen EPS Diluted 11.90 yen 56.45 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 div 18.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 div 18.00 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.