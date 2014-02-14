(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 14 (Reuters)- KLab Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 16months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Aug 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGOOMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 20.99 4.05 Operating loss 1.22 loss 90 mln Recurring loss 941 mln loss 86 mln Net loss 2.56 loss 86 mln EPS loss 93.58 yen loss 2.61 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - KLab Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.