May 7 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 549.78 571.73 570.00 (-3.8 pct) (-10.0 pct) (+3.7 pct) Operating 24.77 loss 46.43 50.00 (+101.9 pct) Recurring 70.53 6.09 55.00 (-41.9 pct) (-22.0 pct) Net 41.84 loss 23.22 Net 35.00 (-16.4 pct) EPS 353.49 yen loss 183.59 yen 291.35 yen Ann Div 180.00 yen 100.00 yen 150.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 180.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.