May 7 (Reuters)-
Nintendo Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 549.78 571.73 570.00
(-3.8 pct) (-10.0 pct) (+3.7 pct)
Operating 24.77 loss 46.43 50.00
(+101.9 pct)
Recurring 70.53 6.09 55.00
(-41.9 pct) (-22.0 pct)
Net 41.84 loss 23.22
Net 35.00
(-16.4 pct)
EPS 353.49 yen loss 183.59 yen 291.35 yen
Ann Div 180.00 yen 100.00 yen 150.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL NIL
-Q4 Div 180.00 yen 100.00 yen
NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game
machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.
*Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
