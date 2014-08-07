(Adds company forecast) Aug 7 (Reuters)- Nextgen Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 832 mln 874 mln 2.60 - 3.20 (-4.8 pct) (-15.9 pct) Operating loss 180 mln loss 75 mln 50 mln - 210 mln Recurring loss 183 mln loss 81 mln 40 mln - 200 mln Net loss 194 mln loss 84 mln 20 mln - 175 mln EPS loss 99.32 yen loss 43.40 yen 10.21 yen - 89.36 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil -Q3 div nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Nextgen Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .