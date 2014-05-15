(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) May 15 (Reuters)- Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 13 months and 11 days Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 ended Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST Mar 31, 2013 COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 9.01 131.54 Operating 1.42 24.28 Recurring 849 mln 19.53 Net 404 mln 11.06 EPS 2.04 yen 71.57 yen EPS Diluted 1.94 yen 63.55 yen Ann Div 60.00 yen 50.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 20.00 yen 25.00 yen -Q4 Div 35.00 yen 25.00 yen 35.00 yen NOTE - Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. is a consumer credit company affiliated to major retail group Aeon. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .