(Changes second "revenues" to "Net Revenues") Jul 30 (Reuters)- Mito Securities Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 3.51 5.07 (-30.8 pct) (+94.9 pct) Net Revenues 3.50 5.06 (-30.8 pct) (+95.7 pct) Operating 674 mln 2.25 (-70.1 pct) Recurring 901 mln 2.43 (-62.9 pct) Net 816 mln 2.32 (-64.8 pct) EPS 11.02 yen 31.28 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen -Q2 div 7.00 yen -Q4 div 9.00 yen NOTE - Mito Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.