Feb 7 (Reuters)- Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.07 trln 4.89 trln 6.60 trln (+3.6 pct) (+1.6 pct) Operating 82.96 loss 65.86 130.00 Pretax 58.49 loss 82.70 150.00 Net loss 50.87 loss 201.45 20.00 EPS loss 50.69 yen loss 200.73 yen EPS Diluted loss 50.69 yen loss 200.73 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.50 yen 12.50 yen -Q4 Div 12.50 yen NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.