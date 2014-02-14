(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 14 (Reuters)- L'attrait Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9 Months ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.52 1.24 2.20 1.10 (-12.7 pct) (-20.2 pct) Operating 185 mln 139 mln 206 mln 97 mln (+11.0 pct) (+5.0 pct) Recurring 94 mln 57 mln 120 mln 55 mln (+27.5 pct) (+32.3 pct) Net 102 mln 62 mln 150 mln 55 mln (+46.8 pct) (+10.8 pct) EPS 37.74 yen 25.30 yen 55.38 yen 20.30 yen EPS Diluted 29.42 yen 23.90 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - L'attrait Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.