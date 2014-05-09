(Adds company forecast) May 9 (Reuters)- Renesas Electronics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Jun 30, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 833.01 785.76 202.00 (+6.0 pct) (-11.0 pct) (+0.7 pct) Operating 67.64 loss 23.22 20.00 (+17.9 pct) Recurring 58.63 loss 26.86 17.50 (+13.8 pct) Net loss 5.29 loss 167.58 14.00 EPS loss 5.07 yen loss 401.76 yen 8.40 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil NOTE - Renesas Electronics Corp is a semiconductor maker spun off from electronics conglomerate NEC. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .