U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
APRIL 26 (Reuters)-
Komatsu Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.98 trln 1.84 trln 2.10 trln 1.01 trln
(+7.5 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+6.0 pct) (+2.4 pct) Operating 256.34 222.93 315.00 142.00
(+15.0 pct) (+232.6 pct) (+22.9 pct) (+6.8 pct) Pretax 249.61 219.81 308.00 138.00
(+13.6 pct) (+238.3 pct) (+23.4 pct) (+6.0 pct) Net 167.04 150.75 190.00 84.00
(+10.8 pct) (+349.2 pct) (+13.7 pct) (-11.3 pct) EPS 173.47 yen 155.77 yen 199.53 yen 88.21 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 42.00 yen 38.00 yen 48.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 21.00 yen 18.00 yen 24.00 yen 24.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 21.00 yen 20.00 yen 24.00 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6301.TK1.
* Pzena Investment Management, reports 6.26 percent passive stake in Essendant Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.