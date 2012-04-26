APRIL 26 (Reuters)-

Komatsu Ltd

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.98 trln 1.84 trln 2.10 trln 1.01 trln

(+7.5 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+6.0 pct) (+2.4 pct) Operating 256.34 222.93 315.00 142.00

(+15.0 pct) (+232.6 pct) (+22.9 pct) (+6.8 pct) Pretax 249.61 219.81 308.00 138.00

(+13.6 pct) (+238.3 pct) (+23.4 pct) (+6.0 pct) Net 167.04 150.75 190.00 84.00

(+10.8 pct) (+349.2 pct) (+13.7 pct) (-11.3 pct) EPS 173.47 yen 155.77 yen 199.53 yen 88.21 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 42.00 yen 38.00 yen 48.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 21.00 yen 18.00 yen 24.00 yen 24.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 21.00 yen 20.00 yen 24.00 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6301.TK1.