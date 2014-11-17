(Adds annual dividend) Nov 14 (Reuters)- Recomm Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.60 1.54 4.33 (+134.3 pct) (+520.1 pct) (+20.3 pct) Operating 69 mln 47 mln (+46.0 pct) Recurring 83 mln 38 mln 105 mln (+117.4 pct) (+27.2 pct) Net 71 mln loss 101 mln 92 mln (+26.9 pct) EPS 1.64 yen loss 4.50 yen 1.83 yen EPS Diluted 1.61 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil NOTE - Recomm Co., Ltd. leases and sells IT equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.