(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 195.71 143.76 540.00 (+19.7 pct) Operating 18.52 17.65 56.60 (+14.6 pct) Recurring 17.00 19.05 55.00 (+59.0 pct) Net 9.08 10.95 31.70 (+36.3 pct) EPS 45.10 yen 56.51 yen 52.49 yen EPS Diluted 45.08 yen 55.70 yen Ann Div 38.00 yen -Q2 div 18.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 6.40 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins and paper daipers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .