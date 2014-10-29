(Adds company forecast) Oct 29 (Reuters)- Renesas Electronics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 416.93 416.87 595.90 (+0.0 pct) (+1.8 pct) (-5.8 pct) Operating 50.53 20.69 63.50 (+144.2 pct) (+25.3 pct) Recurring 49.09 13.91 60.10 (+252.9 pct) (+39.0 pct) Net 35.12 loss 12.81 46.10 (+353.2 pct) EPS 21.07 yen loss 30.22 yen 27.65 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Renesas Electronics Corp is a semiconductor maker spun off from electronics conglomerate NEC. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.