AUGUST 28 (Reuters) - OS Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Jul 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.35 3.32 Operating 265 mln 170 mln Recurring 177 mln 80 mln Net 81 mln 25 mln EPS 5.12 yen 1.58 yen NOTE - OS Co Ltd operates cinemas and leases real estates. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.