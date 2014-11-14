Nov 14 (Reuters)- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 2.76 trln 2.58 trln (+6.9 pct) (+9.6 pct) Operating Recurring 949.89 850.44 (+11.7 pct) (+49.2 pct) Net 578.72 530.20 (+9.1 pct) (+82.5 pct) EPS 40.86 yen 36.82 yen EPS Diluted 40.66 yen 36.68 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q4 div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.