Nov 14 (Reuters)-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 2.76 trln 2.58 trln
(+6.9 pct) (+9.6 pct)
Operating
Recurring 949.89 850.44
(+11.7 pct) (+49.2 pct)
Net 578.72 530.20
(+9.1 pct) (+82.5 pct)
EPS 40.86 yen 36.82 yen
EPS Diluted 40.66 yen 36.68 yen
Ann Div 16.00 yen 18.00 yen
-Q2 div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen
-Q4 div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
