May 23 (Reuters)- Bank of Yokohama Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 294.45 294.01 (+0.1 pct) (-1.6 pct) Recurring 102.20 95.08 102.00 49.50 (+7.4 pct) (-1.2 pct) (-0.1 pct) (+0.0 pct) Net 60.69 55.34 63.00 30.50 (+9.6 pct) (+8.1 pct) (+3.8 pct) (-1.8 pct) EPS 46.78 yen 41.66 yen 49.17 yen 23.80 yen EPS Diluted 46.76 yen 41.64 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 11.00 yen 11.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.50 yen 5.00 yen 5.50 yen -Q4 Div 6.50 yen 6.00 yen 5.50 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.