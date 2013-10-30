Oct 30 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.58 trln 3.63 trln Operating 150.00 170.00 Recurring 375.00 360.00 Net 280.00 260.00 EPS 155.36 yen 144.26 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.