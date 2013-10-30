BRIEF-General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members
* General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.58 trln 3.63 trln Operating 150.00 170.00 Recurring 375.00 360.00 Net 280.00 260.00 EPS 155.36 yen 144.26 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals provides clinical pipeline update and reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* A. H. Belo Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results