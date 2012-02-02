FEBRUARY 2 (Reuters)-

Mitsui & Co Ltd

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 7.84 trln 7.37 trln 11.50 trln

(+6.4 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+15.7 pct) Operating 289.36 248.57

(+16.4 pct) (+117.4 pct) Pretax 332.47 275.65

(+20.6 pct) (+265.4 pct) Net 340.25 275.82 430.00

(+23.4 pct) (+196.5 pct) (+40.2 pct) EPS 186.46 yen 151.16 yen 235.64 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 47.00 yen 55.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 27.00 yen 20.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 27.00 yen 28.00 yen NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8031.TK1.