Feb 2 (Reuters) -
KONAMI
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
194.52 188.31 265.00
(+3.3 pct)
Operating 30.92 16.54 40.00
(+86.9 pct) Pretax
30.02 15.22 38.50
(+97.2 pct) Net
17.05 9.62 22.00
(+77.3 pct) EPS
Y123.19 Y72.04 Y158.92
Diluted Y123.19 Y72.04
EPS Annual div
Y50.00
NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development
company
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
