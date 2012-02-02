Feb 2 (Reuters) -

KONAMI

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

194.52 188.31 265.00

(+3.3 pct) Operating 30.92 16.54 40.00

(+86.9 pct) Pretax

30.02 15.22 38.50

(+97.2 pct) Net

17.05 9.62 22.00

(+77.3 pct) EPS

Y123.19 Y72.04 Y158.92 Diluted Y123.19 Y72.04 EPS Annual div Y50.00

NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

