MAY 25 (Reuters)-
Kyocera Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 1.19 trln 1.27 trln 1.37 trln
(-6.0 pct) (+18.0 pct) (+15.0 pct)
Operating 97.68 155.92 140.00
(-37.4 pct) (+144.2 pct) (+43.3 pct)
Pretax 114.89 172.33 151.20
(-33.3 pct) (+183.5 pct) (+31.6 pct)
Net 79.36 122.45 96.00
(-35.2 pct) (+205.4 pct) (+21.0 pct)
EPS 432.58 yen 667.23 yen 523.30 yen
EPS Diluted 432.58 yen 667.23 yen
Annual div 120.00 yen 130.00 yen 120.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 60.00 yen 60.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 60.00 yen 70.00 yen
NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker,
highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
capacitors.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6971.TK1.