Apr 28 (Reuters)-
NEC Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 2.94 trln 3.04 trln 3.10 trln
(-3.5 pct) (-0.9 pct) (+5.6 pct)
Operating 128.08 106.19 135.00
(+20.6 pct) (-7.4 pct) (+5.4 pct)
Recurring 112.11 69.15 120.00
(+62.1 pct) (-24.9 pct) (+7.0 pct)
Net 57.30 33.74
(+69.8 pct) (+10.9 pct)
Net 65.00
(+13.4 pct)
EPS 22.05 yen 12.99 yen 25.01 yen
Ann Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 6.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q4 Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 6.00 yen
NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker.
*Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
