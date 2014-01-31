UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 31 (Reuters)- Twinbird Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended 11 months and 3 days to Dec 25, 2013 Dec 25, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 8.95 9.29 12.20 (-3.7 pct) (-18.1 pct) Operating 304 mln 380 mln 450 mln (-19.9 pct) (-75.1 pct) Recurring 312 mln 213 mln 400 mln (+46.7 pct) (-82.0 pct) Net 218 mln 103 mln 200 mln (+111.3 pct) (-85.0 pct) EPS 25.04 yen 11.85 yen 22.92 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen -Q4 div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen NOTE - Twinbird Co Ltd produces consumer electronics, health-care products, and outdoor products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources