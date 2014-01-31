(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 31 (Reuters)- Twinbird Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended 11 months and 3 days to Dec 25, 2013 Dec 25, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 8.95 9.29 12.20 (-3.7 pct) (-18.1 pct) Operating 304 mln 380 mln 450 mln (-19.9 pct) (-75.1 pct) Recurring 312 mln 213 mln 400 mln (+46.7 pct) (-82.0 pct) Net 218 mln 103 mln 200 mln (+111.3 pct) (-85.0 pct) EPS 25.04 yen 11.85 yen 22.92 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen -Q4 div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen NOTE - Twinbird Co Ltd produces consumer electronics, health-care products, and outdoor products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.