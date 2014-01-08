(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 8 (Reuters)- Maxvalu Tohoku Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 74.05 70.03 98.00 (+2.1 pct) Operating 228 mln 638 mln 1.20 (+277.5 pct) Recurring 271 mln 715 mln 1.10 (+732.8 pct) Net 74 mln 958 mln 700 mln EPS 4.21 yen 50.71 yen 37.05 yen EPS Diluted 4.21 yen 50.66 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Maxvalu Tohoku Co Ltd is a supermarket chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .