UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds annual and Q4 dividend forecast) Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kenkou Corp., Inc. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Ann Div 3.36 - 3.74 yen 6.73 yen - 7.48 yen -Q2 Div nil -Q4 Div 3.36 - 3.74 yen 6.73 yen - 7.48 yen If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources