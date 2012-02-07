FEBRUARY 7 (Reuters)-

Toyota Motor Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 12.88 trln 14.35 trln 18.30 trln

(-10.2 pct) (+5.0 pct) (-3.7 pct) Operating 117.11 422.19 270.00

(-72.3 pct) (+708.0 pct) (-42.3 pct) Pretax 197.20 521.74 270.00

(-62.2 pct) (+222.2 pct) (-52.1 pct) Net 162.53 382.79 200.00

(-57.5 pct) (+293.7 pct) (-51.0 pct) EPS 51.83 yen 122.06 yen 63.78 yen EPS Diluted 51.83 yen 122.06 yen Annual div 50.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 30.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7203.TK1.