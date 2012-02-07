BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth
FEBRUARY 7 (Reuters)-
Toyota Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 12.88 trln 14.35 trln 18.30 trln
(-10.2 pct) (+5.0 pct) (-3.7 pct) Operating 117.11 422.19 270.00
(-72.3 pct) (+708.0 pct) (-42.3 pct) Pretax 197.20 521.74 270.00
(-62.2 pct) (+222.2 pct) (-52.1 pct) Net 162.53 382.79 200.00
(-57.5 pct) (+293.7 pct) (-51.0 pct) EPS 51.83 yen 122.06 yen 63.78 yen EPS Diluted 51.83 yen 122.06 yen Annual div 50.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 30.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7203.TK1.
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
* Luxor Industrial Corp - John Taylor and Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company