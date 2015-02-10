(Corrects accounting period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 10 (Reuters) - WebCrew Inc. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to Full year to Mar 31, 2015 Sep 30, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual Div 10.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - WebCrew Inc.operates insurance-related Web sites. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.