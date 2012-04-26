U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
APRIL 26 (Reuters)-
Nintendo Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECASTS H1 FORECAST Sales 531.71 807.36
(-34.1 pct) (-33.5 pct) Operating loss 34.70 118.69
(-59.6 pct) Recurring loss 56.67 73.12
(-75.1 pct) Net loss 37.92 37.57
(-79.5 pct) EPS loss 296.56 yen 293.80 yen EPS Diluted Annual div
-Q1 div
-Q2 div
-Q3 div
-Q4 div NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7974.TK1.
* Pzena Investment Management, reports 6.26 percent passive stake in Essendant Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.