BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
JANUARY 26 (Reuters)-
NEC Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 2.11 trln 2.19 trln 3.10 trln
(-3.5 pct) (-11.7 pct) (-0.5 pct) Operating loss 1.42 loss 12.39 70.00
(+21.1 pct) Recurring loss 21.99 loss 49.23 35.00 Net loss 97.52 loss 53.57 loss 100.00 EPS loss 37.53 yen loss 20.62 yen loss 38.48 yen EPS Diluted Annual div nil nil
-Q1 div
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q3 div
-Q4 div nil nil NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6701.TK1.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.