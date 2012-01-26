JANUARY 26 (Reuters)-

Nintendo Co Ltd

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 556.17 807.99 660.00

(-31.2 pct) (-31.7 pct) (-34.9 pct) Operating loss 16.41 158.80 loss 45.00

(-46.5 pct) Recurring loss 66.03 80.49 loss 95.00

(-74.4 pct) Net loss 48.35 49.56 loss 65.00

(-74.3 pct) EPS loss 378.10 yen 387.53 yen loss 508.30 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 450.00 yen 100.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div nil 140.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 310.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7974.TK1.