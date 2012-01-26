BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
JANUARY 26 (Reuters)-
Nintendo Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 556.17 807.99 660.00
(-31.2 pct) (-31.7 pct) (-34.9 pct) Operating loss 16.41 158.80 loss 45.00
(-46.5 pct) Recurring loss 66.03 80.49 loss 95.00
(-74.4 pct) Net loss 48.35 49.56 loss 65.00
(-74.3 pct) EPS loss 378.10 yen 387.53 yen loss 508.30 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 450.00 yen 100.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div nil 140.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 310.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7974.TK1.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.