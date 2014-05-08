(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) May 8 (Reuters)- Asics Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 9 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 24.40 57.33 (-57.4 pct) (-18.4 pct) Operating 4.62 1.73 (+166.7 pct) (-38.6 pct) Recurring 9.79 6.78 (+44.5 pct) (-12.9 pct) Net 8.18 9.07 (-9.8 pct) (+32.5 pct) EPS 43.15 yen 47.86 yen EPS Diluted 42.96 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen 12.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 Div 17.00 yen 12.00 yen 18.00 yen NOTE - Asics Corp is a large sporting goods company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .