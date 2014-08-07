(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 7 (Reuters)- Asics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 161.61 76.56 335.00 (+15.8 pct) Operating 20.12 8.52 27.50 (+2.4 pct) Recurring 20.65 9.53 27.50 (+22.5 pct) Net 14.43 6.58 17.50 (+33.4 pct) EPS 76.03 yen 34.73 yen 92.30 yen EPS Diluted 71.88 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 17.00 yen 18.00 yen NOTE - Asics Corp is a large sporting goods company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .